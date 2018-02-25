 »   »   » Sridevi's DEMISE! Vidya Balan Says My 'Inspiration Is No More'

It's a teary moment for million of Sridevi fans all across the globe. The actress passed away in the wee hours of Sunday after a cardiac arrest in Dubai. The news has left everyone heartbroken.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences over the veteran actress' sudden demise. One amongst them is Bollywood's talented performer Vidya Balan.



The shattered actress took to Twitter and wrote, "My inspiration is no more."



Last year, Vidya had paid a tribute to Sridevi by shaking a leg to the iconic song 'Hawa Hawai' in Tumhari Sulu.



Talking about it Vidya had earlier said, "I am an ardent fan of Sridevi, I was nervous (while doing the film). But having said that we are recreating 'Hawa Hawai' song that guys have seen in 'Mr India'. It is a tribute to her, we are having fun. There is only one Sridevi.".



The veteran actress was quite pleased with Vidya's rendition and had said, "I'm very pleased that one of my favourite songs is filmed on one of my favourites, the adorable Vidya. I wish her all the best."



Few months back, it was reported that Vidya was also offered a remake of Kamal Haasan- Sridevi's memorable film Sadmaa but, the actress turned down the movie.



When Vidya was asked about it, she had revealed, "I would not do it (remake a film). I can't dare to make or do something again. I was offered 'Sadma' remake and I said no to it.



"As I feel one should not touch a film like 'Sadma', why tamper with it? These are timeless films. One can reinterpret it, but I am not one of those who would go for it."

