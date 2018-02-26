 »   »   » Sridevi Was A Life Saver! Pritish Nandy Reveals How Sridevi Saved 'Filmfare' From Going Bust!

Sridevi FIlmfare Cover July 1986

Sridevi graced the cover page of the Filmfare magazine's July 1984 issue in which Pritish Nandy was the Editor.

No More Ailing

Pritish Nandy revealed that Filmfare was ailing at that time and Sridevi's cover page and inside stories was a hit among the masses.

Number 1

He stated that he kept "Number 1" in bold on the cover page and within six months, she ended up being No 1.

Sold Out

The Filmfare July 1984 issue ended up being sold out and it brought the magazine back to its knees.

Saving Grace

So it was basically Sridevi who actually save Filmfare back in the day!

Walking Down Memory Lane

Film-maker Pritish Nandy walked down memory lane on Twitter and shared the news to all his followers.

Magazine Girl

Right from 1984 and till present, Sridevi has graced the cover pages of several magazines.

So Beautiful

Sridevi was the most beautiful actress back in the day and was loved by one and all.

Shell Shocked

Her sudden death has left the country shocked and still not able to come to terms with it.

RIP Sridevi

We will miss you Sridevi! Rest in peace.