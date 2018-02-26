 »   »   » Sridevi Was A Life Saver! Pritish Nandy Reveals How Sridevi Saved 'Filmfare' From Going Bust!

Film-maker Pritish Nandy walked down memory lane and revealed how Sridevi saved an ailing Filmfare from going bust. It was Sridevi's July 1984 issue cover photo and her inside stories that brought the magazine back to its knees. Pritish Nandy was the Editor of Filmfare in 1984 and tweeted by saying,
"In 1984 when Filmfare was ailing, I was asked to take over as Editor. My first issue had #Sridevi on the cover, headlined No 1. She was not. Not yet. The issue sold out. Filmfare was back. And in six months everyone acknowledged her as No 1."
Sridevi FIlmfare Cover July 1986
Sridevi graced the cover page of the Filmfare magazine's July 1984 issue in which Pritish Nandy was the Editor.
Pritish Nandy revealed that Filmfare was ailing at that time and Sridevi's cover page and inside stories was a hit among the masses.
He stated that he kept "Number 1" in bold on the cover page and within six months, she ended up being No 1.
The Filmfare July 1984 issue ended up being sold out and it brought the magazine back to its knees.
So it was basically Sridevi who actually save Filmfare back in the day!
Film-maker Pritish Nandy walked down memory lane on Twitter and shared the news to all his followers.
Right from 1984 and till present, Sridevi has graced the cover pages of several magazines.
Sridevi was the most beautiful actress back in the day and was loved by one and all.
Her sudden death has left the country shocked and still not able to come to terms with it.
We will miss you Sridevi! Rest in peace.
