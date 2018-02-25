 »   »   » Sridevi's SUDDEN DEMISE! Brother-In-Law Sanjay Kapoor Reveals 'She Had No History Of A Heart Attack'

One of Bollywood's iconic actresses Sridevi's untimely demise at the age of 54 has sent the entire nation in a state of shock. From Bollywood celebrities, politicans to the 'aam janta', condolences have been pouring in from all the corners.

According to the family sources, the actress passed away due to cardiac arrest late in the night in Dubai, where she had gone, along with her family, to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

While some of the family members returned from Dubai after the wedding, Sridevi, Boney and Khushi stayed back.

If sources are to be believed then Sridevi passed away at Emirates Tower in Dubai after a fainting spell in the bathroom. She was brought dead at Rashid Hospital and her mortal body was given to forensic experts.

Confirming the news of her death, Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor, who landed in Dubai on Sunday morning was quoted as saying to Khaleej Times that the actress suffered a heart attack at 11pm yesterday night. She was in the hotel room in Dubai when it happened, he further said.

He was quoted as saying, "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack."

Sridevi debuted in Bollywood with Solva Sawaan in the year 1978. But it was Jeetendra starrer Himmatwala which rose her to fame. The actress was last seen in Mom.

Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Khushi and Jahnvi who is all set to sashay in Bollywood this year with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

