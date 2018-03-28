 »   »   » Sridevi's Throwback Picture From Mohit & Antara's Wedding Will Make You Miss Her Even More!

Related Articles
Sridevi was all cheerful and happy when she attended Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala's wedding in Dubai just a few days before her untimely death.A new picture from the wedding bash has surfaced online where Sridevi is posing with Mohit's brother Akshay Marwah along with his wife Aashita Relan and the trio look so jovial. Sridevi as usual looks gorgeous in her pink saree and the picture is making us miss her even more.
It's been more than a month now since we lost Sridevi on February 24, 2018. She always attended events with her husband and daughters and made every celebrationmore jubilant. It's sad that we'll not be able to see her again and here's a final throwback picture of Sridevi from Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala's wedding in Dubai. Check it out below!
Throwback Picture From The Wedding
Sridevi looks so jovial in the picture with Akshay and Aashita, and it's still hard to believe that just two days later she lost her life.
Sridevi Looked Fabulous At Mohit & Antara's Wedding!
Sridevi rocked Mohit and Antara's wedding in Dubai as she looked fit and fabulous in all the pictures. Here, she is seen having a good time with Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor.
Manish-Sridevi-Anil-KJo
No matter what the event was, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar were always beside Sridevi and their friendship lasted until the last day of her death.
Ace Designer Manish Malhotra
We guess this was the last selfie Manish Malhotra could ever take with Sridevi. He really was a true friend right from the beginning to the end, no doubt about that.
Even Khushi Kapoor Killed It!
Khushi Kapoor poses along with her mother Sridevi at the wedding bash and the mother-daughter duo look nothing less than a dream.
A Family & Friends Picture
Sridevi poses along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor at Mohit and Antara's wedding in Dubai and are surrounded by their friends and children. It's a typical and perfect wedding bash picture.
The Gorgeous Khushi Kapoor
The young and lovely Khushi Kapoor poses for a picture and proudly flaunts her outfit. Jhanvi Kapoor could not attend the wedding in Dubai as she was busy shooting for her debut movie Dhadak in Mumbai.
Mohit Marwah & Antara Motiwala
Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala tied the knot on February 21, 2018 in Dubai and it was a grand affair.