 »   »   » Sridevi's Throwback Picture From Mohit & Antara's Wedding Will Make You Miss Her Even More!

Throwback Picture From The Wedding

Sridevi looks so jovial in the picture with Akshay and Aashita, and it's still hard to believe that just two days later she lost her life.

Sridevi Looked Fabulous At Mohit & Antara's Wedding!

Sridevi rocked Mohit and Antara's wedding in Dubai as she looked fit and fabulous in all the pictures. Here, she is seen having a good time with Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor.

Manish-Sridevi-Anil-KJo

No matter what the event was, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar were always beside Sridevi and their friendship lasted until the last day of her death.

Ace Designer Manish Malhotra

We guess this was the last selfie Manish Malhotra could ever take with Sridevi. He really was a true friend right from the beginning to the end, no doubt about that.

Even Khushi Kapoor Killed It!

Khushi Kapoor poses along with her mother Sridevi at the wedding bash and the mother-daughter duo look nothing less than a dream.

A Family & Friends Picture

Sridevi poses along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor at Mohit and Antara's wedding in Dubai and are surrounded by their friends and children. It's a typical and perfect wedding bash picture.

The Gorgeous Khushi Kapoor

The young and lovely Khushi Kapoor poses for a picture and proudly flaunts her outfit. Jhanvi Kapoor could not attend the wedding in Dubai as she was busy shooting for her debut movie Dhadak in Mumbai.

Mohit Marwah & Antara Motiwala

Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala tied the knot on February 21, 2018 in Dubai and it was a grand affair.