 »   »   »  Sridevi Felt Parents' Bad Karma Goes Into Their Children; Was Scared To See Janhvi Kapoor Suffer!

Sridevi Was Worried About Janhvi

Speaking of Sridevi, Janhvi says, "She was more worried about me being compared to her. She didn't understand the nepotism debate that much because she was like, ‘You are working so hard.' "



What Sridevi Used To Think..

Janhvi adds, "For her, it was like, ‘Your parents' bad karma goes into your children but your parents' good karma will also go to your children. Why are you being punished for it? You should be punished if you are taking advantage of it'."



What Sridevi Used To Think Of Janhvi Getting Everything So Easily

"I think there is a misconception. Maybe I got the opportunity easily. I recognize that. But acting isn't easy. She was worried about the comparisons a lot more because she kept saying, ‘I have done 400 films and this is your first but they will compare you to my 400th film.'"



Janhvi Assured Sridevi She Will Work Hard

"So, she was very scared about that, But I was like, ‘But I love acting, Mumma. I will work hard. I promise.' I had a very naive, idealistic outlook on all of this but now I am beginning to understand that some people do pay heed to all these comparisons."



Janhvi's Take On Nepotism

"I understand the debate. Nepotism exists in every industry. I understand why some people might feel robbed off an opportunity and they think I got it easily. I get it and it's horrible to feel like that because I understand there's a certain amount of struggle that goes into it but I value this opportunity."



Janhvi On Proving Herself

"I feel I am unbelievably lucky. I don't know what I have done right in which lifetime to have got this opportunity. It would be wrong if I act complacent and act as if it's my birthright to be here, but I won't. I want to work hard. I want to prove myself."



Janhvi On Outsiders

"I am sure there are people much better looking and more talented than me but the point is why should I sacrifice this opportunity that's been given to me just because there might be other people."



'I Want To Move People With My Work'

"I have got this and now what I make of it is most important. I will give this my everything. I am in love with this craft and profession. I want to move people with my work. I want to entertain them. It's all coming from an honest and a genuine place."

