 »   »   »  Sridevi Felt Parents' Bad Karma Goes Into Their Children; Was Scared To See Janhvi Kapoor Suffer!

Related Articles
- Janhvi Kapoor Revealed The First Reaction Of Sridevi When She Decided To Be An Actress!
- When Salman Khan Embarrassed Janhvi Kapoor By Telling Her To Dance In Front Of Katrina Kaif & Others
- Janhvi Kapoor: Lesser Known Facts About The Dhadak Actress
- Boney Kapoor Reprimands Jahnvi Kapoor For Her Statement On Madhubala; Was It Really Controversial?
- Dhadak: Here's Why This Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor Film Should Be Your Pick For This Week!
- Janhvi Kapoor On Getting A Break Because She's Sridevi's Daughter: I Feel Bullied & Cornered
- Not Sridevi Or Karan Johar, THIS Person Suggested Janhvi Kapoor's Name For Dhadak!
- Janhvi Kapoor Not Excited About Being Compared To Sridevi; Wants To Create Her Own Identity!
- Janhvi Kapoor Told Sridevi, 'I Don't Want You To Tell Me How I Should Do It' Before Shooting Dhadak!
- Did Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Feel Any Pressure For Recreating 'Zingaat' For Dhadak?
- Zingaat Song: This Ishaan Khatter- Janhvi Kapoor Song Is A Perfect Cure For Your Mid-Week Blues!
- Karan Johar's Favourite Rejected; He Didn't Want To Sign Sara Ali Khan With Ranveer Singh In Simmba
Bollywood is a paltform where you sign up to get judged by the audience. While a few receive love from the audience, most of the newcomers face rejections! Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is all over the news owing to her debut and the reason behind all the hype is nothing but the fact that she is Sridevi's daughter. Had she been an outsider, the hype would have not been the same. Janhvi, who's well aware about the ongoing debate on 'nepotism', talks to Indian Express and reveals, how her mother, Sridevi was always worried about the 'comparisons'.
Sridevi Was Worried About Janhvi
Speaking of Sridevi, Janhvi says, "She was more worried about me being compared to her. She didn't understand the nepotism debate that much because she was like, ‘You are working so hard.' "
What Sridevi Used To Think..
Janhvi adds, "For her, it was like, ‘Your parents' bad karma goes into your children but your parents' good karma will also go to your children. Why are you being punished for it? You should be punished if you are taking advantage of it'."
What Sridevi Used To Think Of Janhvi Getting Everything So Easily
"I think there is a misconception. Maybe I got the opportunity easily. I recognize that. But acting isn't easy. She was worried about the comparisons a lot more because she kept saying, ‘I have done 400 films and this is your first but they will compare you to my 400th film.'"
Janhvi Assured Sridevi She Will Work Hard
"So, she was very scared about that, But I was like, ‘But I love acting, Mumma. I will work hard. I promise.' I had a very naive, idealistic outlook on all of this but now I am beginning to understand that some people do pay heed to all these comparisons."
Janhvi's Take On Nepotism
"I understand the debate. Nepotism exists in every industry. I understand why some people might feel robbed off an opportunity and they think I got it easily. I get it and it's horrible to feel like that because I understand there's a certain amount of struggle that goes into it but I value this opportunity."
Janhvi On Proving Herself
"I feel I am unbelievably lucky. I don't know what I have done right in which lifetime to have got this opportunity. It would be wrong if I act complacent and act as if it's my birthright to be here, but I won't. I want to work hard. I want to prove myself."
Janhvi On Outsiders
"I am sure there are people much better looking and more talented than me but the point is why should I sacrifice this opportunity that's been given to me just because there might be other people."
'I Want To Move People With My Work'
"I have got this and now what I make of it is most important. I will give this my everything. I am in love with this craft and profession. I want to move people with my work. I want to entertain them. It's all coming from an honest and a genuine place."