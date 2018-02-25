 »   »   » Loving & Happy Moments Of Sridevi With Her Daughters Jhanvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor! Pictures

The entire country is in shock with the sudden passing away of Sridevi and it's hard to come to terms with the fact that she's not amongst us. She was always enthusiastic about her work and family and loved her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to the moon and back. No matter where she goes, she made it a point to take her daughters along with her.
We were all so used to seeing pictures of Sridevi with her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi, that we're not able to digest the fact that henceforth, it's not possible to see the Jhanvi and Khushi along with their mother. The sudden passing away has left us saddened and shocked. Rest in peace Sridevi. You will always be remembered! View the pictures below.
Sridevi With Daughters
Sridevi always made it a point to bring her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor no matter where she goes.
Exposure At The Right Time
Her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi got a lot of exposure to the cameras and went from being shy to confident. All thanks to their mommy dearest.
Sridevi so badly wanted to see Jhanvi Kapoor's debut in Bollywood, but sadly, that dream did not come true.
Sridevi has left a large hole to fill in Bollywood and it's highly impossible somebody else can fill in her shoes.
Confident & Young
Sridevi made Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor into confident young women and showed them the right direction always.s
Sridevi's family, fans, colleagues, film industry and the entire country mourns the death of the evergreen actress.
It's still hard to accept the fact that Sridevi is no longer with us. RIP Sridevi.
The whole country is shell shocked with the news about Sridevi's unexpected passing away.
Everything seemed so normal until yesterday and today the news of Sridevi's untimely death has given the country a bitter pill to swallow.
Stardom Forever
Sridevi was the first ever actress in india to gain stardom and she had maintained it until her last day.
Fans Love Her
Fans used to go berserk about her beauty and she always stood apart from the rest.
Shocking is what Sridevi's passing away is called and none can digest the fact that it actually happened.
The saddest part is that Sridevi passed away at the age of just 53.
Sensational Sridevi
Sridevi had starred in many languages and she cut across all borders and became a sensation.
Rest in peace Sridevi! We love you, we miss you and we will never forget you.