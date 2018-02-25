 »   »   » Loving & Happy Moments Of Sridevi With Her Daughters Jhanvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor! Pictures

Sridevi With Daughters

Sridevi always made it a point to bring her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor no matter where she goes.

Exposure At The Right Time

Her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi got a lot of exposure to the cameras and went from being shy to confident. All thanks to their mommy dearest.

So True

Sridevi so badly wanted to see Jhanvi Kapoor's debut in Bollywood, but sadly, that dream did not come true.

She Is Irreplaceable

Sridevi has left a large hole to fill in Bollywood and it's highly impossible somebody else can fill in her shoes.

Confident & Young

Sridevi made Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor into confident young women and showed them the right direction always.s

Total Shock

Sridevi's family, fans, colleagues, film industry and the entire country mourns the death of the evergreen actress.

Can't Believe It

It's still hard to accept the fact that Sridevi is no longer with us. RIP Sridevi.

Unexpected News

The whole country is shell shocked with the news about Sridevi's unexpected passing away.

Sudden Sorrow

Everything seemed so normal until yesterday and today the news of Sridevi's untimely death has given the country a bitter pill to swallow.

Stardom Forever

Sridevi was the first ever actress in india to gain stardom and she had maintained it until her last day.

Fans Love Her

Fans used to go berserk about her beauty and she always stood apart from the rest.

Can't Believe It

Shocking is what Sridevi's passing away is called and none can digest the fact that it actually happened.

So Sad

The saddest part is that Sridevi passed away at the age of just 53.

Sensational Sridevi

Sridevi had starred in many languages and she cut across all borders and became a sensation.

RIP Sridevi

Rest in peace Sridevi! We love you, we miss you and we will never forget you.