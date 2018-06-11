 »   »   »  Sridevi Would've Been So Glad To See Arjun Kapoor Caring For Janhvi Keeping All The Bitterness Aside

Arjun's Advice For Janhvi

As elder brother and actor senior to Janhvi, Arjun also gave a piece of advice to the newcomer starting out in the film industry.

"Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path and instinct."

"It's not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I'm certain my friends @shashankkhaitan and @karanjohar have presented you and @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo and Juliet with elan!" he wrote alongside his photograph with her, Khushi, Anshula and father Boney Kapoor.

To this Janhvi replied, saying, "I'll make you'll proud I promise." Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is the official Hindi adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios are producing the film, Dhadak and it is scheduled to release on July 20, 2018.