 »   »   »  Sridevi Would've Been So Glad To See Arjun Kapoor Caring For Janhvi Keeping All The Bitterness Aside

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's debut, Dhadak, is all set to be released today. We're sure Janhvi Kapoor must be missing her mom Sridevi, more than usual but her brother Arjun Kapoor is leaving no stones unturned to give her his support!
Arjun Kapoor wished his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor ahead of the trailer launch of her Bollywood debut Dhadak, saying she will always find him by her side in her new journey. The 32-year-old actor posted a heart-warming Instagram message for the debutante, who will be seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter in the film.
Arjun's Advice For Janhvi
As elder brother and actor senior to Janhvi, Arjun also gave a piece of advice to the newcomer starting out in the film industry.
"Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path and instinct."
Arjun Assures Janhvi He'll Always Be There For Her
"It's not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I'm certain my friends @shashankkhaitan and @karanjohar have presented you and @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo and Juliet with elan!" he wrote alongside his photograph with her, Khushi, Anshula and father Boney Kapoor.
Janhvi's Reply To Arjun
To this Janhvi replied, saying, "I'll make you'll proud I promise." Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is the official Hindi adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat.
Remember The Date!
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios are producing the film, Dhadak and it is scheduled to release on July 20, 2018.
