SRK Has The Cutest Reaction To Wife Gauri Khan Making It To Fortune India's Most Powerful Women List

    Shahrukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, renowned interior designer and co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment recently debuted on Fortune India's Most Powerful Women list. The interior designer, who has decorated many celebrity homes and popular restaurants was a part of an insightful chat at the award ceremony held last evening.

    Gauri Khan who has been a game changer spoke at length about her journey of being an interior designer. Later she posted a set of pictures from Fortune India's Most Powerful Women in Business 2018 event.

    And guess what, her hubby Shahrukh Khan had the sweetest reaction to it. Reposting a photo of Gauri holding the award, the superstar wrote, "On our family list of 'Fortunate' she is the most powerful!" His wife had earlier tweeted, "At the Fortune India Most Powerful Women in Business 2018 event. Talking about #GauriKhanDesigns @FortuneIndia #MPW2018."

    Interestingly, some months ago, when Gauri Khan featured on another magazine's cover, Shahrukh shared it on Twitter and wrote, "For us she is the Cover Mother."

    Awww, these two never fail to drop some major relationship goals!

    Recently, Gauri designed a Mexican restaurant named Sanchos. Shahrukh who was one of the first guests at the restaurant told media reporters, "I just go to whichever restaurant she opens because I get free meal, so it's really good for me... I hope she keeps opening up new restaurants so that all of us can keep coming here to do parties."

    Speaking about films, Shahrukh will be seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to release on 21st December.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 16:47 [IST]
