 »   »   » Padmaavat Row: St.Paul School Attacked After Student Performs Ghoomar During Annual Day Celebrations

Padmaavat Row: Karni Sena attacks school for playing Ghoomar Song | FilmiBeat

A mob indulged in arson in a school to protest a dance performance by a schoolgirl on a Padmaavat movie song during its annual day celebrations, after which four accused were held, police said on Monday.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's 675 Sq Ft Apartment Sold For Rs 7 Crores!

Around three-four hours after the 'ghoomar' performance by the girl, a mob of 20-25 people went to the Saint Paul School around 1.30 pm and began indulging in arson, while shouting slogans in favour of Sri Karni Sena, Jawra police station in charge M.P. Parihar said. Four of them were arrested while a manhunt has been launched for other suspects, police said.

The film, already cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after five modifications and renamed from "Padmavati" to Padmaavat is scheduled to release on January 25 across India. The Rajasthan government has decided against releasing it in the state.

According to Virendra Singh, a representative board will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, who is scheduled to visit Pachpadra village in Barmer district for laying the foundation stone for a refinery project.

"A request will be made to him as well to stop the screening of the film," he said. "But, if despite all these measures the film is released, the women of Kshatriya Samaj will perform jauhar on January 24 - the day when the queen performed jauhar - and at the same site," said Virendra Singh.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje had already declared Padmaavat won't see the light of the day in the state. She had said, "Rani Padmini's sacrifice is a matter of honour and pride for the state and hence Rani Padmini is not just a chapter in history but our dignity.

We will not allow defamation of her honour." We hope like Himachal Pradesh, other states too will let better sense prevail eventually.

(IANS)