 Star Screen Awards 2018 Red Carpet: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Set Our Screens On Fire

Star Screen Awards 2018 Red Carpet: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Set Our Screens On Fire

By
    Deepika Padukone cries for Ranveer Singh at Star Screen Awards; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

    As celebs galore at Star Screen Awards 201, we're here with the stylish red carpet pictures of Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy. Needless to mention that all eyes were on the newlyweds, who made a dapper appearance at the event in black. Have a look at the red carpet pictures below.. 

    Oh My My!

    Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set the red carpet on fire with their ‘oh-so-hot' look and we're totally rooting for this couple.

    Salman Khan

    Keeping it all class, Salman Khan made the media go ‘click..click..click' at the red carpet and boy, he looks so suave!

    This year, Salman Khan was seen in Race 3. Though the film did a decent business at the box office, it got highly criticized by critics.

    Rajkummar Rao

    Rajkummar Rao makes a stylish appearance at the Star Screen Awards and we're sure that the fashion police will be happy with actor's dressing sense.

    2018 has been one great year for Rajkummar Rao. With the release of Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor, the actor not only won hearts but also set the box office on fire.

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline Fernandez ups the glam factor at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards. The lady was seen sporting baby pink dress and totally slayed.

    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy, who made her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Reema Kagti's Gold also sizzled at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards.

