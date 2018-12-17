 »   »   »  Star Screen Awards 2018 Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao Bag Awards

Best Actor

It was a tie between Ranveer Singh and Rajkummar Rao. While the former won the award for Padmaavat, the latter bagged it for his superlative performance in Stree.

Best Actress

Hands down, it had to be Alia Bhatt for Raazi.

Best Actor Male (Critics)

Gajraj Rao bagged the best actor award (critics) for Badhaai Ho.

Best Actor Female (Critics)

The Best Actor Female (Critics) award went to veteran actress Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho.

Best Debut Actor (Male)

Ishaan Khatter who wooed the critics and audience with his impressive act in Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak won the Best Debut Actor (Male) award.

Best Debut Actor (Female)

Radhika Madan who made a smashing debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha bagged the Best Debut Actor (Female) award.

Best Film

Rajkummar Rao- Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree bagged the Best Film award.

Best Film (Critics)

Rishi Kapoor- Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk bagged the Best Film (Critics) award.

Best Real Star on Social Media

Katrina Kaif won the Best Real Star on Social Media at Star Screen Awards 2018.