 »   »   »  Star Screen Awards 2018 Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao Bag Awards

The season of awards ceremonies is back and it kick-started yesterday with the much-awaited Star Screen Awards 2018. The event which took place in Mumbai was a starry affair with the who's who of Bollywood making their presence felt.
Celebs like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal attended the award function and added more to the glitter. While we already give a glimpse of their red carpet pictures, it's time to reveal the winners list and here it is-
Best Actor
It was a tie between Ranveer Singh and Rajkummar Rao. While the former won the award for Padmaavat, the latter bagged it for his superlative performance in Stree.
Best Actress
Hands down, it had to be Alia Bhatt for Raazi.
Best Actor Male (Critics)
Gajraj Rao bagged the best actor award (critics) for Badhaai Ho.
Best Actor Female (Critics)
The Best Actor Female (Critics) award went to veteran actress Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho.
Best Debut Actor (Male)
Ishaan Khatter who wooed the critics and audience with his impressive act in Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak won the Best Debut Actor (Male) award.
Best Debut Actor (Female)
Radhika Madan who made a smashing debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha bagged the Best Debut Actor (Female) award.
Best Film
Rajkummar Rao- Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree bagged the Best Film award.
Best Film (Critics)
Rishi Kapoor- Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk bagged the Best Film (Critics) award.
Best Real Star on Social Media
Katrina Kaif won the Best Real Star on Social Media at Star Screen Awards 2018.
Best Actor in a supporting role- Pankaj Tripathi (Stree)
Best Actress in a supporting role- Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)
Best Female Singer- Harshdeep Kaur (Dilbaro- Raazi)
Best Lyrics- Gulzar (Ae Watan- Raazi)
Best Male Playback Singer- Arijit Singh (Ae Watan- Raazi)
Best Music- Amit Trivedi (Manmarziyaan)
Best Film Writing- Arijit Biswas and Sriram Raghavan (AndhaDhun)
Best Action- Ahmed Khan (Baaghi 2)
Best Director- Sriram Raghavan
Best Debutant Director- Amar Kaushik (Stree)
Best Choreography- Padmaavat
Best Dialogues- Stree
Best Cinematography- Tumbadd
Best Production Design- Amit and Subrato (Raazi)
Best Costume- Padmaavat
Best Sound Design- Madhu (AndhaDhun)
Lifetime Achievement Award- Shabana Azmi