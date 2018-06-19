English
Stop Your Publicity Stunt Anushka Sharma: Mother Of The Man Called Out By Her Slams Anushka & Virat

    Anuhska Sharma and Virat Kohli grabbed headlines when they shared a video of lecturing a man for throwing garbage from his car and it went viral all over the internet in an instant. Anushka and Virat, did not blur the face of the man and sadly a lot of people went to his social media handle and spewed venom against him for littering the roads. While some did support him, the majority of them showed their hatred.

    Also, the man's mother took to Instagram and lashed out against Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for violating their basic rights of privacy and called the video stint "cheap publicity stunt" and also warned the couple to "fear karma." Here's what the mother of the man had to say to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli...

    Cheap Publicity Stunt!

    "@anushkasharma @virat.kohli The last thing we would want is to get publicity out of your cheap STUNT in the name of CLEANLINESS!"

    Violating Basic Rights To Privacy

    "You both posted a video for your fans n followers by VIOLATING Basic Rights to privacy & you shamed my son in the video as well in your post content you both may be who you are in your fields, with millions of followers & all the PR backing you."

    You Shamed My Son!

    "You may be paid for your campaigning or maybe doing it for sheer publicity. As a mother, I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but you've also exposed him to unwanted hostility.... and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways?"

    I Am Concerned About My Son's Safety!

    "I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! how dare you crush somebody's image/and morale and reputation and expose him to public hate, a boy who is on the verge of starting his ventures, ..just to prove what good citizens you both are to increase your fan following ?How dare you??"

    Do You Really Care About Cleanliness?

    "If you both really cared or bothered about cleanliness, then you would actively do something about all the garbage in your own lane.. you would make a noise and use your VOICE to urge the municipal authorities to take action atleast in the lane where you live, to start with, which you haven't."

    Stop Your Fake Bravado!

    "Posting videos of fake bravado just to fool your followers. If your intention was genuine then you would pull over and politely correct the person for littering IF THEY DID in a decent and real manner... and not by displaying such a rude and arrogant attitude, and then posting it for the world to see!"

    Morally & Humanitarianly Wrong

    "You have caused a lot of grief with your post & this is morally and humanitarianly very wrong. You may be #AnushkaSharma or #viraatkohli in your house or on screen & the field...but on the streets you are just a citizen trying to correct another... DO IT WITH KINDNESS ....fear karma."

    My Son's Upbringing Is Decent!

    "And just FYI , he did not react badly, not coz of who you both are.. we couldnt care less, but only because he has a decent upbringing! Unlike people like you, who seem to think that you are the empowered ones to talk and treat people as you wish!"

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 13:58 [IST]
