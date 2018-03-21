 »   »   » STRANGE LOVE! Mira Rajput Once Threw Hubby Shahid Kapoor Out Of Their House

A Tough Time For Mira

Mira revealed, "He (Shahid) would come home at 8 in the morning and wake up at 2 in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha (their one-year-old daughter) is at her best at that point - wide awake and playful."



Mira Couldn't Take It Anymore

"Shahid wouldn't say anything but I know it's going to tire him and I know I can't put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point... and that's when I told him that I can't take this anymore, " said Mira adding that she made Shahid stay in a hotel for that period.



Mira Says Shahid Is A Control Freak

It so happened that during the ‘Scary Spice' segment on the show, Neha asked Mira about her favourite position in bed. Shahid urged Mira to skip the question. On hearing Shahid's suggestion about skipping the question, his wifey dearest quipped, "I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do."



Ouch, She Thinks This B-Town Celeb Needs To Hire A Stylist!

When quizzed about which Bollywood celebrity she thinks need to hire a stylist, Mira took Vidya Balan's name.



When Mira Called Shahid 'Boring'

Mira was asked by Neha, who is the most boring Bollywood celebrity at a party, to which she quipped Shahid's name. A surprised Shahid gave her the look, post which she added, ‘just kidding'.



Mira Was On Fire

Shahid also made some revelations about his personal life on the show. When Neha asked him, ‘Has anyone ever cheated on you and who?', Mira requested her to alter the question a bit and ask Shahid, how many women have cheated on him. To which the actor replied, "I am sure about one, I have major doubts about another one."



Whom Is Shahid Hinting At?

When Shahid was asked whether he has fallen in love with any of his co-stars, he admitted that he had fallen for two of them and made a shocking revelation by saying, 'Someone very famous once cheated on me.'

















