 »   »   » STRANGE LOVE! Mira Rajput Once Threw Hubby Shahid Kapoor Out Of Their House

Related Articles
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is On A Roll; Might Be Seen Opposite Shahid Kapoor In Woh Kaun Thi Remake
- STRANGE! Mira Rajput Gets IGNORED By Most Of Celebs In The Absence Of Shahid Kapoor At An Award Show
- Never Seen Before! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Romance THIS SUPERSTAR In Woh Kaun Thi Remake?
- Imtiaz Ali Talks About His Next With Shahid Kapoor: It’s Not A Travel-oriented Film
- Shahid Kapoor Doing DAMAGE CONTROL? Reveals He Told Ranveer Singh, 'Don’t Complain Just Be Grateful'
- REVEALED! Shahid Kapoor's 37th Birthday Celebrations Won't Be A Star-Studded Fare For This Reason
- TOO CUTE! Shraddha Kapoor's First Look From Batti Gul Meter Chalu Will Steal Away Your Hearts [PICS]
- Shahid Kapoor's Next Is Not A Sequel To 'Jab We Met'
- Both Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Were Told ‘Why Are You Doing Padmaavat?': Deepika Padukone
- A NEW STORY! Shahid Kapoor Begins Shooting For Batti Gul Meter Chalu In Uttarakhand; See Pics
- Shahid Kapoor Unhappy With Paparazzi! Misha Didn't Choose This Glamorous Life; What's Her Fault?
- He Was ARROGANT! Ranveer Singh Regrets Saying He Could Have Done Kaminey Better Than Shahid Kapoor
- PIX: Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor Had An OOPS Moment At Lakme Fashion Week; Here's What Happened Next
Don't Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make for one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town who never fail to give us some major relationship goals? They look every bit in love and make for a lovely pair.
However we were quite in for some surprised when Mira made some candid confessions about her hubby on Neha Dhupia's talk show 'BFFs with Vogue' where she made a joint appearance with him. Mira revealed how she made Shahid live in a hotel while he was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Scroll down to read what she had to say-
A Tough Time For Mira
Mira revealed, "He (Shahid) would come home at 8 in the morning and wake up at 2 in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha (their one-year-old daughter) is at her best at that point - wide awake and playful."
Mira Couldn't Take It Anymore
"Shahid wouldn't say anything but I know it's going to tire him and I know I can't put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point... and that's when I told him that I can't take this anymore, " said Mira adding that she made Shahid stay in a hotel for that period.
Mira Says Shahid Is A Control Freak
It so happened that during the ‘Scary Spice' segment on the show, Neha asked Mira about her favourite position in bed. Shahid urged Mira to skip the question. On hearing Shahid's suggestion about skipping the question, his wifey dearest quipped, "I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do."
Ouch, She Thinks This B-Town Celeb Needs To Hire A Stylist!
When quizzed about which Bollywood celebrity she thinks need to hire a stylist, Mira took Vidya Balan's name.
When Mira Called Shahid 'Boring'
Mira was asked by Neha, who is the most boring Bollywood celebrity at a party, to which she quipped Shahid's name. A surprised Shahid gave her the look, post which she added, ‘just kidding'.
Mira Was On Fire
Shahid also made some revelations about his personal life on the show. When Neha asked him, ‘Has anyone ever cheated on you and who?', Mira requested her to alter the question a bit and ask Shahid, how many women have cheated on him. To which the actor replied, "I am sure about one, I have major doubts about another one."
Whom Is Shahid Hinting At?
When Shahid was asked whether he has fallen in love with any of his co-stars, he admitted that he had fallen for two of them and made a shocking revelation by saying, 'Someone very famous once cheated on me.'
What do you folks think about Shahid's candid confessions about his love life?