 »   »   »  Stree Producer Dinesh Vijan Marries Pramita Tanwar: Kriti, Shraddha, Varun, Raveena, Kartik Attend!

Dinesh Vijan, who produced super hit movies such as Stree and Go Goa Gone, married the love of his life Pramita Tanwar today on December 13, 2018 in Mumbai and the pre-wedding ceremony was held last night. Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Raveena Tandon made their presence at the ceremony and blessed the newly married couple. Check out the pictures below!
Dinesh Vijan & Pramita Tanwar
The newly married Dinesh Vijan and Pramita Tanwar are officially a couple as they tied the knot last night and they look so lovely together.
Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor & Kartik Aaryan
Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are seen having some fun and there are laughter and joy all around. It's pretty evident that they're enjoying every bit of the wedding ceremony.
Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon Along With The Groom Dinesh Vijan
The groom Dinesh Vijan poses along with his best buddies Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. Also, Dinesh is currently producing the movie Luke Chuppi, which stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles.
Kriti Sanon & Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon and Kriti Sanon chill together at Dinesh Vijan and Pramita Tanwar's wedding and Kriti captioned the picture on Instagram as, "With the one and only Raveena ma'am!!"
But First, Selfie!
Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Dinesh Vijan pose for a selfie.
Happy People!
It's so delightful to see Kriti Sanon's pictures as she looks bright and full of life always.
The Beautiful Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon looks nothing less than a million dollars at Dinesh Vijan and Pramita Tanwar's wedding.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput attends Dinesh Vijan and Pramita Tanwar's wedding and shows the thumbs up to the paparazzi.
