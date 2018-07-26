English
 »   »   »  Stree Trailer Out: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Film Looks Every Bit Entertaining

Stree Trailer Out: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Film Looks Every Bit Entertaining

    Finally, the much awaited trailer of Stree featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles is out and it's anything but scary. The film, which is loosely based on the story of 'Naale Ba', also features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in the key roles. The trailer has many light-hearted comedy scenes and the chemistry of Shraddha & Rajkummar looks refreshing! The film's trailer is low on 'horror' factor but looks every bit entertaining.

    This horror comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Check out the trailer here!


    For the uninitiated, let us tell you that Rajkummar Rao has learnt the craft of tailoring to prepare himself for his role in Stree. He underwent a month long training to master the skill and he learnt stitching a variety of clothing, from a blouse to a shirt.

    Speaking about the same, Rajkummar said, "Once you sit on that chair, the coordination and reflexes are something else. You can cheat with a body double but I wanted to do everything and bought myself a sewing machine and hired a tailor in Mumbai to teach me how to sew. I also had a tailor guiding me on the sets in Chanderi."

    The actor was interested in mastering the Chanderi dialect and he trained with dialect coach to ace it. "I took a couple of weeks off from other projects to prep for 'Stree'. We finished the shoot in one go. The horror-comedy genre while unexplored in our country has a huge audience," said Rao.

    The film will release on August 31.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 20:33 [IST]
