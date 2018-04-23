 »   »   » Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutaria Look Like A Dream

The Lovely Ananya Pandey

Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey shared this lovely image of herself on her Instagram handle from the sets of Student Of The Year 2 and captioned it as, "Feeling like a sun-kissed version of Rudolph 🦌☀️."



So Beautiful!

Isn't Ananya Pandey so beautiful, folks? We're sure that she'll end up being a household name when Student Of The Year hits the theatres by the end of 2018.



The Stunning Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looks like an absolute stunner in this latest picture from the sets of Student Of The Year 2. She gave a short and sweet caption as, "Mussoorie mornings 🎬☀️🍂🌈 #SOTY2."



Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff flaunts his abs and captioned the picture on his Instagram handle as, "Trying to blend in with the monkeys in mussoorie. #soty2."



Saint Teresa College

The flag of Saint Teresa College stands tall and proud. Tiger Shroff captioned the image as, "And we're done with the first semester already! Wrapped up the 1st schedule for #SOTY2 in Dehradun! #ClassOf2018! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #Ananya #Tara @punitdmalhotra @dharmamovies @SOTYOfficial."



Director’s Cut

Even the director of Student Of The Year 2, Punit Malhotra shared Saint Teresa College's book on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "And we're set... Student Of The Year 2."

