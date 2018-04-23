 »   »   » Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutaria Look Like A Dream

Related Articles
The shoot of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria starrer Student Of The Year 2 is in full swing and the latest behind the sets pictures show thethat the movie might be even the more cooler than its prequel, Student Of The Year, which starred Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Mahlohtra and Alia Bhatt. The pictures look hip and can make you get a nostalgic feeling and take you back to your good old college days.
All the three actors of Student Of The Year 2, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria posted behind the sets pictures on their Instagram handle and it looks like it was a well-planned strategy by the trio to gain maximum attention. Also, the first schedule of SOTY 2 is wrapped up in Mussoorie and the second leg would begin soon in the coming days. This time the college name in SOTY 2 is Saint Teresa and Tiger Shroff proudly shared the college flag and emblem on his social media handle.
The Lovely Ananya Pandey
Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey shared this lovely image of herself on her Instagram handle from the sets of Student Of The Year 2 and captioned it as, "Feeling like a sun-kissed version of Rudolph 🦌☀️."
So Beautiful!
Isn't Ananya Pandey so beautiful, folks? We're sure that she'll end up being a household name when Student Of The Year hits the theatres by the end of 2018.
The Stunning Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria looks like an absolute stunner in this latest picture from the sets of Student Of The Year 2. She gave a short and sweet caption as, "Mussoorie mornings 🎬☀️🍂🌈 #SOTY2."
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff flaunts his abs and captioned the picture on his Instagram handle as, "Trying to blend in with the monkeys in mussoorie. #soty2."
Saint Teresa College
The flag of Saint Teresa College stands tall and proud. Tiger Shroff captioned the image as, "And we're done with the first semester already! Wrapped up the 1st schedule for #SOTY2 in Dehradun! #ClassOf2018! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #Ananya #Tara @punitdmalhotra @dharmamovies @SOTYOfficial."
Director’s Cut
Even the director of Student Of The Year 2, Punit Malhotra shared Saint Teresa College's book on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "And we're set... Student Of The Year 2."
