 »   »   » Student Of The Year 2 Posters Are Out Featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutaria! See Here

The much awaited posters of Student Of The Year 2 are finally out and it features Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. The posters bring back the memories of its prequel Student Of The Year starring Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, which released in 2012 and went on to be a superhit. Looking at the new posters of SOTY 2, we can guess that even this movie might end up being a hit at the box office.

We all knew that Karan Johar had roped in Tiger Shroff and Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey for Student Of The Year 2, but the only suspense was, as to who would be the other leading lady in the movie. Thankfully, through the posters we now know that she is none other than Tara Sutaria. Karan Johar introduced Tara on hiw Twitter handle as, "@DharmaMovies is proud to present its new student in the Batch of 2018! Here she comes... TARA! #SOTY2."

Ananya Pandey's father Chunky Pandey shared his excitement about his daughter's debut in SOTY 2 exclusively to Filmibeat by saying, "I have never been so excited about my own films as I'm for her's. I'm on top of the world and I hope she makes us all proud. I got goose bumps seeing her poster. Lucky girl. Great break."



Grand Release Of SOTY 2 Student Of The Year 2 is all set to hit the theatres on 23rd November, 2018. The movie is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.

