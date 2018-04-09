 »   »   » Student Of The Year 2: This Tiger Shroff Film Goes On Floors But Where Are The Leading Ladies?

Karan Johar Goes Down The Memory Lane

Yesterday, Karan Johar went back to his 'Student Of The Year' days and had tweeted, " Walked into the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra! Got all nostalgic about the times in this solid space and this is what I saw! The three sparkling students! While the new ones are going on set tomorrow! SOTY will always be special to me." He had also shared a picture in which a wall is adorned by posters of the cast -- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.



Lights, Camera And Action

The team finally kick-started the shooting of 'Student Of The Year 2' today post the muharat pooja. Check out this picture from the sets.



Day One On The Sets

The official handle of Dharma Productions posted this picture and captioned it as, " STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 - DAY #1 on set. Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa's with @iTIGERSHROFF & the girls. Give us a 🏆 in the comments to wish them luck! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi #SOTY2



Karan Johar Keeps Mum About The Leading Ladies

While we all know that Tiger Shroff plays the male lead, the makers haven't yet officially announced the names of his leading ladies. Instead, KJo took to Twitter and wrote, " The student journey begins again!!!! #SOTY2 ! The announcement of the final cast on Wednesday the 11th!!!! Watch this space....break a leg @punitdmalhotra @iTIGERSHROFF @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi



Are The Lucky Girls Ananya Panday And Tara Suturia?

A source had earlier revealed, " Tiger along with Ananya and Tara will head to Dehradun for the shoot. It's a two-month schedule that will be shot in the exotic locales of Dehradun, Mussoorie and Rishikesh. The crew will then head to Delhi for another week-long schedule. A prominent portion of the movie will be shot in the North with some college portions being shot later in Pune."



Get Ready For Something 'Hatke'

Earlier while speaking to a leading daily, Tiger had said, " I am trying something else with Student of the Year 2. That's a complete contrast from Baaghi 2. I am getting bullied and beaten up. Here, it is the opposite."



Tiger Feels Proud

He was earlier quoted as saying, 'I don't have much action in the film (Student of the Year 2). I didn't choose it to break the stereotype. It was an honour to work with Dharma Productions. It is Karan Johar's baby franchise, his priced possession and he is passing it on to me, so there's an expectation. I take huge pride in taking the legacy forward of ‘Student of the Year'."

