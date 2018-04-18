 »   »   » Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutarai Are In Uniforms! View Pic

Picture From The Sets Of Student Of The Year 2

Finally we get to see a picture from the sets of Student Of The Year 2 and it surely looks way too cool. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria are gonna set the silver screen on fire.



Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey's father Chunky Pandey had shared his excitement exclusively to Filmibeat by saying, "I have never been so excited about my own films as I'm for her's. I'm on top of the world and I hope she makes us all proud. I got goose bumps seeing her poster. Lucky girl. Great break."



Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is the new kid on the block and people are eager to know who she reallys is. The film-makers of Student Of The Year 2 have not revealed much details about her either. Nonetheless, she looks nothing less than an uptown girl and her introduction in the poster reads as, "Queen bee." Maybe she's the most sought after girl in the entire college.



Tiger Shroff

When the posters of Student Of The Year 2 was out, Karan Johar introduced Tiger Shroff as the leader of the "brat pack." We assume he's the most notorious student of them all.



Grand Release Of SOTY 2

Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria is all set to hit the theatres on 23rd November, 2018. The movie is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.

