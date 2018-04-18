 »   »   » Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutarai Are In Uniforms! View Pic

Related Articles
- Student Of The Year 2 Posters Are Out Featuring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutaria! See Here
- Student Of The Year 2: This Tiger Shroff Film Goes On Floors But Where Are The Leading Ladies?
- Tiger Shroff: I Don't Have Much Action In Student Of The Year 2
- MARK THE DATE! This Is When Tiger Shroff Starrer Student Of The Year 2 Will Hit The Big Screens
- Whoa! Karan Johar Signed Manushi Chhillar For Student Of The Year 2?
- Ananya Pandey All Set To Star In Student Of The Year 2?
- Student Of The Year 2 First Look Poster: Tiger Shroff Is Ecstatic To Join The Coolest School Ever!
- This Popular TV Actor To Play The Main Baddie In Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2?
- WHAAT! Not Jhanvi Kapoor But This Star Kid To Make Her Debut With Student Of The Year 2?
- Jackie Shroff: I Am proud Of Tiger Shroff's Achievements!
- Baaghi 2: Sajid Nadiadwala Begins 2018 With A Bang!
- Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 Beats Lifetime Collections Of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2!
- Baaghi 2 Monday Box Office Report! This Tiger Shroff Starrer Is Galloping Towards 100 Crore Mark
The first picture from the sets of Student Of The Year 2 is doing the rounds on social media and Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria are seen uniforms walking around the college ground. Tiger does not look bulky like the way he was in Baaghi 2, but looks much more slimmer and like a typical college going dude. The girls, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria look way too cool and we're sure that girls would only dream of wearing a college uniform that hot.
The picture surely sends a lot of positive vibes and also brings back a lot of wonderful memories from the college days. From wearing the uniform to strolling the ground and chilling with friends, this one picture says it all. Also, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria are different and we assume they both belong to a different 'group of house' and the event also looks something like a sports day. View the picture below along with the posters of Student Of The Year 2.
Picture From The Sets Of Student Of The Year 2
Finally we get to see a picture from the sets of Student Of The Year 2 and it surely looks way too cool. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria are gonna set the silver screen on fire.
Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey's father Chunky Pandey had shared his excitement exclusively to Filmibeat by saying, "I have never been so excited about my own films as I'm for her's. I'm on top of the world and I hope she makes us all proud. I got goose bumps seeing her poster. Lucky girl. Great break."
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria is the new kid on the block and people are eager to know who she reallys is. The film-makers of Student Of The Year 2 have not revealed much details about her either. Nonetheless, she looks nothing less than an uptown girl and her introduction in the poster reads as, "Queen bee." Maybe she's the most sought after girl in the entire college.
Tiger Shroff
When the posters of Student Of The Year 2 was out, Karan Johar introduced Tiger Shroff as the leader of the "brat pack." We assume he's the most notorious student of them all.
Grand Release Of SOTY 2
Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria is all set to hit the theatres on 23rd November, 2018. The movie is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.