Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutarai Are In Uniforms! View Pic

The first picture from the sets of Student Of The Year 2 is doing the rounds on social media and Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria are seen uniforms walking around the college ground. Tiger does not look bulky like the way he was in Baaghi 2, but looks much more slimmer and like a typical college going dude. The girls, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria look way too cool and we're sure that girls would only dream of wearing a college uniform that hot.

The picture surely sends a lot of positive vibes and also brings back a lot of wonderful memories from the college days. From wearing the uniform to strolling the ground and chilling with friends, this one picture says it all. Also, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria are different and we assume they both belong to a different 'group of house' and the event also looks something like a sports day. View the picture below along with the posters of Student Of The Year 2.

Picture From The Sets Of Student Of The Year 2

Finally we get to see a picture from the sets of Student Of The Year 2 and it surely looks way too cool. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria are gonna set the silver screen on fire.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey's father Chunky Pandey had shared his excitement exclusively to Filmibeat by saying, "I have never been so excited about my own films as I'm for her's. I'm on top of the world and I hope she makes us all proud. I got goose bumps seeing her poster. Lucky girl. Great break."

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is the new kid on the block and people are eager to know who she reallys is. The film-makers of Student Of The Year 2 have not revealed much details about her either. Nonetheless, she looks nothing less than an uptown girl and her introduction in the poster reads as, "Queen bee." Maybe she's the most sought after girl in the entire college.

Tiger Shroff

When the posters of Student Of The Year 2 was out, Karan Johar introduced Tiger Shroff as the leader of the "brat pack." We assume he's the most notorious student of them all.

Grand Release Of SOTY 2

Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria is all set to hit the theatres on 23rd November, 2018. The movie is produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 16:01 [IST]
