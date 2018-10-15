 »   »   »  #MeToo: Stunt Director & Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By AD!

The Incident Dates Back To 2006

The assistant director shared, "Back in 2006 on an outdoor shoot, Shyam Kaushal, the famous and award-winning Bollywood stunt director decided that I should be going to his room after wrap to drink vodka, the sound of that was just so wrong that I lied to him and told him I don't drink at all."

'He Showed Me Porn'

Namita shared, "When I stuck my ground, he picked up his phone and suddenly plugged it in-front of me with a porn MMS video clip on it."

'I Told My Line Producer About It'

She further added, "I told my line producer about it within half an hour of it happening and she was appalled but didn't know what she could do at that point but she did make sure I was never alone with the stunt team on any of the stunt days on the rest of the schedule. When this incident happened I was alone with Shyam Kaushal..."