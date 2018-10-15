 »   »   »  #MeToo: Stunt Director & Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By AD!

Related Articles
-
The #MeToo wave seems to be growing bigger with every passing day. Actor Vicky Kaushal's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal is the latest Bollywood celebrity to be hit by the #MeToo controversy. A woman named Nameeta Prakash has accused himof sexual misconduct during the outdoor shoot of a film. Nameeta, who has worked an assistant director in films such as Manorama Six Feet Under, Ab Tak Chhappan and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., alleged that the action director had asked her to join him in his room to drink vodka during an outdoor shoot in 2006. She alleged that when she denied he insisted her and showed her a porn clip.
The assistant director took to her Twitter page to share her ordeal-
This is my story and i stand by it, Thank You @AGirlOfHerWords #metoo #timesup https://t.co/ZuadGiXFyr— Nameeta Prakash (@namabird7) October 14, 2018
The Incident Dates Back To 2006
The assistant director shared, "Back in 2006 on an outdoor shoot, Shyam Kaushal, the famous and award-winning Bollywood stunt director decided that I should be going to his room after wrap to drink vodka, the sound of that was just so wrong that I lied to him and told him I don't drink at all."
'He Showed Me Porn'
Namita shared, "When I stuck my ground, he picked up his phone and suddenly plugged it in-front of me with a porn MMS video clip on it."
'I Told My Line Producer About It'
She further added, "I told my line producer about it within half an hour of it happening and she was appalled but didn't know what she could do at that point but she did make sure I was never alone with the stunt team on any of the stunt days on the rest of the schedule. When this incident happened I was alone with Shyam Kaushal..."