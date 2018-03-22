 »   »   » Karma Is A Bi*ch: Style Actor Sahil Khan SLAMS Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff Over CDR Case

Related Articles
- SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut's Lawyer Illegally Sourced Hrithik Roshan's Call Data Records? Probe On
- Bikini Babes, Champagne & Yacht! 'Style' Actor Sahil Khan Is Enjoying Life Like A King!
- Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina, Keith Sequeira’s Ex-Wife Samyukta To Enter Bigg Boss 9?
- Bigg Boss 9: After Ankit Gera’s Exit, Sahil Khan To Enter The House As Wild Card Entry!
- Woman Who Cheated Actress Sana Khan Arrested
- Sana Khan-Ismail Khan Released On Bail
- Sahil Khan Assaulted By Sana Khan's Beau Ismail Khan
- Shahrukh to give Khali treat to his kids
- She Hits Back! Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Reacts To RGV's Cheap Comments; Compares Him To A Dog!
- How Is Tiger Shroff's Mom Backing Him Up?
- Jackie Shroff On Sridevi: I Was Always In Awe Of Her!
- SHOCKING! Madhuri Dixit's Ex Manager REVEALS Her Affair With Sanjay Dutt Was Fabricated By Producers
- EKDUM JHAKAAS: This Throwback Pic Of Anil Kapoor & Jackie Shroff Will Make You LAUGH LOUD!
The Style actor Sahil Khan had an affair with Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff a decade ago and the whole issue was the talk of the town back then. If you assume that the matter was laid to rest, think again! The Call Data Records case has brought back all the old things and Ayesha Shroff is under the lens for giving out Sahil Khan's mobile number to her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui and reports state that the lawyer blackmailed Sahil as he got hold of his call records.
Sahil Khan posted a video on YouTube saying 'Karma is a bi*ch' and lashed out against Ayesha Shroff. He said in the clip, "I have moved on, I had forgiven her for whatever happened. I do not know what her intentions were; we'll know when the police find out. Karma is a b***h, what goes around comes around, I had forgotten about this, but maybe karma had other plans."
Sahil Khan & Ayesha Shroff's Affair
To brush up your memory, Sahil Khan and Ayesha Shroff were allegedly in a relationship in 2009 and spotted together many times in public.
Huge Age Difference
The Style actor Sahil Khan is 17 years younger than Ayesha Shroff and that didn't stop them from seeing each other.
The Big Break-up
Sahil Khan and Ayesha Shroff eventually broke up and their relationship was the talk of the town. However, the couple denied the fact that they were in a relationship too.
Payback Time
Sahil Khan then released a statement saying Ayesha Shroff is asking him to return all the gifts, money and other expensive items including the vacation costs that she spent on him.
Defamation Suit & Cheating Case
In 2014, Ayesha Shroff filed a case against Sahil Khan stating he cheated her and never returned INR 8 Crores. Ayesha Shroff also filed a defamation suit against Sahil for maligning her reputation.
Played The Gay Card!
If this was not enough, Ayesha Shroff labelled Sahil Khan as gay and stated that in no way can a woman have an intimate relationship with a gay person.
Being Strong Legally!
Ayesha Shroff also said to the court that Sahil Khan's first wife left him as she found him in an objectionable situation with another man.
Payback Time, Again!
An enraged Sahil Khan then submitted scandalous photos of himself with Ayesha Shroff to the court, thus proving that he is indeed not gay.
Jackie Shroff Gets Angry!
After Sahil Khan submitted the scandalous photos, Jackie Shroff did not take it well and wanted to file a defamation case against Sahil, which later he didn't.
Matter Was Settled Through A Mutual Friend!
Looking at the ongoing war between the two, a mutual friend convinced them to call it a truce and the duo decided to let the matter go as it might go on for much longer duration.
Call Data Records Case Brings Back The Skeletons Again!
Now that the Call Data Records racket surfaced, the issue has once again surfaced and we wonder how will this issue end! Looks like we all have to buckle up, folks!