 »   »   » Karma Is A Bi*ch: Style Actor Sahil Khan SLAMS Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha Shroff Over CDR Case

Sahil Khan & Ayesha Shroff's Affair

To brush up your memory, Sahil Khan and Ayesha Shroff were allegedly in a relationship in 2009 and spotted together many times in public.

Huge Age Difference

The Style actor Sahil Khan is 17 years younger than Ayesha Shroff and that didn't stop them from seeing each other.

The Big Break-up

Sahil Khan and Ayesha Shroff eventually broke up and their relationship was the talk of the town. However, the couple denied the fact that they were in a relationship too.

Payback Time

Sahil Khan then released a statement saying Ayesha Shroff is asking him to return all the gifts, money and other expensive items including the vacation costs that she spent on him.

Defamation Suit & Cheating Case

In 2014, Ayesha Shroff filed a case against Sahil Khan stating he cheated her and never returned INR 8 Crores. Ayesha Shroff also filed a defamation suit against Sahil for maligning her reputation.

Played The Gay Card!

If this was not enough, Ayesha Shroff labelled Sahil Khan as gay and stated that in no way can a woman have an intimate relationship with a gay person.

Being Strong Legally!

Ayesha Shroff also said to the court that Sahil Khan's first wife left him as she found him in an objectionable situation with another man.

Payback Time, Again!

An enraged Sahil Khan then submitted scandalous photos of himself with Ayesha Shroff to the court, thus proving that he is indeed not gay.

Jackie Shroff Gets Angry!

After Sahil Khan submitted the scandalous photos, Jackie Shroff did not take it well and wanted to file a defamation case against Sahil, which later he didn't.

Matter Was Settled Through A Mutual Friend!

Looking at the ongoing war between the two, a mutual friend convinced them to call it a truce and the duo decided to let the matter go as it might go on for much longer duration.

Call Data Records Case Brings Back The Skeletons Again!

Now that the Call Data Records racket surfaced, the issue has once again surfaced and we wonder how will this issue end! Looks like we all have to buckle up, folks!