 »   »   » Subramanian Swamy Drops A BOMBSHELL! Says Sridevi's Death Might Be MURDER

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who is well known to make shocking statements about anything under the sun, was at it again after he speculated that Sridevi's death might be murder and even raised questions on the investigation process. He opened to up to ANI by saying, "If you ask my opinion I'll tell you that I think it's a murder."
He further commented, "It doesn't appear to me the facts that have come out in the media are consistent. She never drank hard liquor, so how did it enter her system? Was she forcibly fed? What happened to the CCTV, we have not heard a word about that," Swamy told ANI, adding, "It suddenly appears in the media that she died of heart failure as if it's planned."
Underworld Link
If that was not enough, he even pointed fingers at the underworld don Dawood Ibraham by saying, "illicit relations between cinema actresses and Dawood."
Different Thought Process
Even when the forensic science experts, Dubai Public Prosecution and the Dubai police rule out any foul play into Sridevi's death, Subramanian Swamy thinks otherwise.
Unanswered Questions
However, the mystery surrounding to Sridevi's sudden demise in Dubai is still haunting a lot of people as they haven't found a clear answer yet.
Mortal Remains Reached Mumbai
Sridevi's mortal remains reached Mumbai at 9:40 pm and is being moved to her Lokhandwala residence.
Film Fraternity
The film fraternity is at Anil Kapoor's residence and will all get to see the mortal remains of Sridevi in a while from now.
Funeral Services
The funeral will be held tomorrow at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3.30 pm onwards.
Condolence Meet
Also, before reaching the crematorium, a condolence meet for Sridevi will be held on February 28 at The Celebrations Club in Andheri from 9.30 to 12.30 pm.
Accidental Drowning
The Dubai authorities submitted a report saying Sridevi's death was caused due to, "accidental drowning and loss of consciousness."
Absolutely No Foul Play
The Dubai authorities, after completing their investigation into Sridevi's death revealed there was no foul play or criminal angle.
Rest In Peace
Rest in peace Sridevi. The entire country will miss you very badly and you can never be replaced.