 »   »   » Subramanian Swamy Drops A BOMBSHELL! Says Sridevi's Death Might Be MURDER

Underworld Link

If that was not enough, he even pointed fingers at the underworld don Dawood Ibraham by saying, "illicit relations between cinema actresses and Dawood."

Different Thought Process

Even when the forensic science experts, Dubai Public Prosecution and the Dubai police rule out any foul play into Sridevi's death, Subramanian Swamy thinks otherwise.

Unanswered Questions

However, the mystery surrounding to Sridevi's sudden demise in Dubai is still haunting a lot of people as they haven't found a clear answer yet.

Mortal Remains Reached Mumbai

Sridevi's mortal remains reached Mumbai at 9:40 pm and is being moved to her Lokhandwala residence.

Film Fraternity

The film fraternity is at Anil Kapoor's residence and will all get to see the mortal remains of Sridevi in a while from now.

Funeral Services

The funeral will be held tomorrow at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3.30 pm onwards.

Condolence Meet

Also, before reaching the crematorium, a condolence meet for Sridevi will be held on February 28 at The Celebrations Club in Andheri from 9.30 to 12.30 pm.

Accidental Drowning

The Dubai authorities submitted a report saying Sridevi's death was caused due to, "accidental drowning and loss of consciousness."

Absolutely No Foul Play

The Dubai authorities, after completing their investigation into Sridevi's death revealed there was no foul play or criminal angle.

Rest In Peace

Rest in peace Sridevi. The entire country will miss you very badly and you can never be replaced.