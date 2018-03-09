 »   »   » Sufi Singer Pyare Lal Wadali Dies Of Heart Attack

Pyarelal Wadali of Wadali Brothers PASSES away | FilmiBeat

Pyare Lal Wadali, the one half of famous Punjabi Sufi singing duo Wadali Brothers, died of heart attack today (9 Mar) at a private hospital here, family members said. He was 75.

Wadali with his elder brother Puran Chand Wadali sang popular hits such as 'Tu maane yaa na maane' and Tanu Weds Manu's 'Rangrez mere'.

He was admitted to the hospital on Monday following complaint of chest pain. He was put on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated but he could not be revived.

The singer is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters.

Wadali was honoured with several state and national level awards along with his elder brother.

Mourning his death, singer Daler Mehndi called him the 'king of Punjab'.

"Punjab De Shahenshah singer #PyarelalWadali Ji who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe leaves this world today. May his soul RIP. What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab. #Respect #RIP #LegendarySufiSinger," he tweeted.

Singer Richa Sharma called Wadali's death a sad day for the music fraternity.

"Sad day for the music industry and music lovers !! #PyareLalWadali ji is no more with us..may his soul rest in peace," she said.

Sufi singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted,"A sad day for the world of music... Can't believe the legendary #PyareLalWadali ji is no more... May God bless his soul... His music will always remain alive."

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the singer's death.

"I'm deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. Pyare Lal Wadali of Wadali Brothers the epitome of Sufi music. It is an unbearable loss to the music world. I pray to almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul," he wrote on Twitter. PTI

