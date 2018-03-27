 »   »   » VIRAL! Suhana Khan Sports A Swimsuit & Chills By The Pool! Pictures

Related Articles
The scorching summer heat is too much to handle and Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana along with her friend chilled by the pool sporting a swimsuit and the pictures went viral all over the Internet in a jiffy. Suhana looks spectacular in all of the pictures and people have commented positively about the teenager and several of them commented saying that she looks exactly like her father Shahrukh Khan in these latest pool images.
We're glad that Suhana Khan is having some fun in the sun along with her bestie and we just can't stop looking at the latest pictures, folks! She steals the limelight every now and then and we're sure that these images will be trending for few more days to come as we don't regularly get to see pictures of Suhana Khan chilling by the pool, right? Check out the pictures below, peeps! You'll love every bit of it.
Chilling By The Pool
Suhana Khan and her bestie are seen chilling by the pool in a swimsuit in the scorching heat and the girls are posing like professional models here. This truly has to be the best and stunning picture of Suhana Khan ever.
Uptown Girl Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan looks like a million dollars in this picture and she really knows how to pose, folks! If she carries the same momentum throughout, she'll be the most picture friendly girl in the industry.
But First, Selfie!
No matter where you are and what you do, it's always important to take a selfie! And Suhana Khan is doing just that and her bestie is loving it too.
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
We're glad that Suhana Khan let her hair down and soaked in the sun along with her bestie by the pool. We hope she shares more such pictures in the coming days, folks! Don't you agree?