 »   »   » VIRAL! Suhana Khan Sports A Swimsuit & Chills By The Pool! Pictures

The scorching summer heat is too much to handle and Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana along with her friend chilled by the pool sporting a swimsuit and the pictures went viral all over the Internet in a jiffy. Suhana looks spectacular in all of the pictures and people have commented positively about the teenager and several of them commented saying that she looks exactly like her father Shahrukh Khan in these latest pool images.

We're glad that Suhana Khan is having some fun in the sun along with her bestie and we just can't stop looking at the latest pictures, folks! She steals the limelight every now and then and we're sure that these images will be trending for few more days to come as we don't regularly get to see pictures of Suhana Khan chilling by the pool, right? Check out the pictures below, peeps! You'll love every bit of it.