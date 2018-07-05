English
 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Makes Jaws Drop With Her Latest Bikini Picture! View Here

Posted By:
    Suhana Khan's latest hot BIKINI LOOK goes viral। FilmiBeat

    The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has become a social media sensation as her latest bikini picture has gone viral all over the place as she is seen soaking up the sun with her relatives and younger brother AbRam. The picture looks like they're on a cruise and had a good time by the pool before posing for the picture.

    Dressed in a bikini, the 18-year-old Suhana is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses leaving her hair open. She nevertheless looks absolutely stunning and beyond words. Also, her younger brother AbRam is seen being carried by the other family members and is being pampered by them all. Check out Suhana Khan's latest bikini picture below...

    Bikini Alert!

    Suhana Khan's latest bikini picture has stunned one and all, and her picture is now the talk of the town on all formats of social media.

    Just Chilling

    Suhana Khan and AbRam along with the other family members pose for a supercool picture on the cruise and cutie pie AbRam looks happier than ever.

    Catedral De Mallorca

    Suhana Khan poses by the Catedral De Mallorca in Spain and looks so gorgeous here, folks! Doesn't she?

    The Khans Holiday In Barcelona

    Shahrukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are holidaying in Barcelona currently and Gauri had shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle a few days ago.

    Suhana & AbRam On The Beach

    Also, a few months ago, Gauri Khan had shared this picture on her Instagam handle showing Suhana Khan in a blue bikini, but the image is shot from the back. AbRam is also seen building sand castles by the seashore.

    Gauri Khan & Suhana

    Gauri Khan had also shared this stunning picture of her daughter Suhana sporting a silver outfit and she looks nothing less than a top model.

    The Young & Pretty Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan looks so confident in anything she sports these days and will soon grow up to be a very beautiful woman.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 10:23 [IST]
