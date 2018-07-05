 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Makes Jaws Drop With Her Latest Bikini Picture! View Here

Bikini Alert!

Suhana Khan's latest bikini picture has stunned one and all, and her picture is now the talk of the town on all formats of social media.

Just Chilling

Suhana Khan and AbRam along with the other family members pose for a supercool picture on the cruise and cutie pie AbRam looks happier than ever.

Catedral De Mallorca

Suhana Khan poses by the Catedral De Mallorca in Spain and looks so gorgeous here, folks! Doesn't she?

The Khans Holiday In Barcelona

Shahrukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are holidaying in Barcelona currently and Gauri had shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle a few days ago.

Suhana & AbRam On The Beach

Also, a few months ago, Gauri Khan had shared this picture on her Instagam handle showing Suhana Khan in a blue bikini, but the image is shot from the back. AbRam is also seen building sand castles by the seashore.

Gauri Khan & Suhana

Gauri Khan had also shared this stunning picture of her daughter Suhana sporting a silver outfit and she looks nothing less than a top model.

The Young & Pretty Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looks so confident in anything she sports these days and will soon grow up to be a very beautiful woman.