 »   »   » Suhana Khan Looks Like A Dream In Her New Pictures!

The lovely Suhana Khan has already got a lot of fan clubs on social media dedicated to herand her pictures are the most sought-after for a star kid and thankfully, she doesn't disappoint! Two latest pictures of Suhana are doing the rounds online and man, she looks way too beautiful and is nothing less than a dream.
The close-up shots were shared by a fan club of Suhana and it ended up going viral all over Instagram and Twitter in an instant. The teenager is seen sporting a black outfit with red lipstick and smoky eyes and it's actually her eyes that does all the talking! Check out the pictures below...
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan looks nothing less than a dream here, folks! Her smoky eyes is doing all the talking, don't you think?
Fanfare
Suhana Khan has already got a good number of fanfare and there are several fan clubs dedicated to her on Twitter and Instagram.
Social Media Queen
Her new pictures end up going viral all over the Internet in an instant and people love to see her in different and new avatars.
So Surprising
The surprising fact is that, even before entering Bollywood, she has a fan base dedicated to her already. Nice!
Young & Confident
Be it a desi avatar or western outfits, Suhana Khan can look drop dead gorgeous in anything that she wears. She's young and confident, peeps!
Gauri-Suhana
Isn't Suhana Khan as pretty and beautiful like her mommy Gauri Khan? Like mother like daughter!
Black Outfits
We're so used to seeing Suhana Khan in black outfits that we feel something new and different whenever she sports something colourful.
Aryan Khan
Not only Suhana Khan, but even Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan is the most sought after star kid as of now too.