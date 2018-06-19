English
Suhana Khan Poses With A Mystery Man At A Party & The Internet Can't Stop Asking, 'Who's That Boy?'

Posted By:
    'Work hard and party harder', that's the mantra what Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is following these days. The star kid who is in London for her studies is almost on the verge of finishing her course at Ardingly college in Sussex, London. Suhana who just turned 18 is enjoying her final days at the college to the fullest.

    The stunning lady has once again caught everyone's attention; all thanks to a picture of hers from a party in London going viral on social media. Suhana is clicked with a handsome boy of her age and it's quite a cute frame. Check it out right away here-

    It's Charming All Over

    Suhana looked ravishing in a silver dress while her friend looked dapper in a suit. And yes, we can't get over that coy smile of Suhana!

    Drop-Dead Gorgeous

    Here's one more picture from the prom night where Suhana is seen posing for a picture with yet another friend.

    Like Mother, Like Daughter

    Gauri Khan too had visited her and was a part of the celebrations. She later took to her Instagram page to share few moments from the prom night. One look at this photo and we must say 'good looks runs in their genes'.

    Freeze This Moment

    This candid picture of Gauri and Suhana is winning hearts all over.

    One More Picture From The Night

    Shahrukh Khan's little one has grown into a stunning lady and we just can't wait to watch her rule the screen like her father someday.

    Suhana Is Keen To Make Her Acting Debut

    Last year in an interview when Shahrukh was asked about Suhana's acting aspirations, the superstar had said, "I have a strong take. I'd like her to be on the cover of magazines like all my heroines are, wear any kind of clothes she wants to wear, and look sexy and beautiful. I want her to feel attractive, beautiful and respected, and more importantly, I want her to work hard. There are days when I feel down-the only reason I get up and go to work is when I think of her. I have only one mandate where she's concerned: she can act, but she has to study first."

    But Hey, Suhana Doesn't Want To Learn Acting From SRK

    "Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays in college. The best part is that she doesn't want to learn (acting) from me. She wants to be an actor in her own right. She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don't change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain," SRK had concluded.

