 »   »   »  Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Rajkummar Rao Nails It Like A Boss; All Thanks To His Role In Stree!

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga challenge is turning out to be a rage with Bollywood celebrities. With the release date of the film inching closer, this novel way of promoting the film has definitely created an immense buzz among the audience. Previously, we saw Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and others taking up this fun task where one is simply thread the needle. But, it's not easy as it seems! The task has to be carried out in a stipulated time.

The latest Bollywood actor to take up the Sui Dhaaga challenge is none other than Rajkummar Rao who is currently riding high on the success of his last film, Stree. Interestingly, the actor aced the challenge like a pro; all thanks to Stree where he essayed the role of a tailor.



Sharing a video which has him taking up the challenge, Rajkummar further nominated his 'Stree' co-star Shraddha Kapoor as he wrote on his Twitter handle Twitter, "Thank you @AnilKapoor sir for nominating me. All the best @Varun_dvn & @AnushkaSharma for #SuiDhaaga. Can't wait to watch it. I nominate @ShraddhaKapoor for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge.' Check out his tweet here-



On the work front, Rajkummar Rao's last release, Stree crossed the 100 crore mark and is still going strong at the box office. Meanwhile, the actor has starting working on his next film, Made In China which has him paired up with Mouni Roy for the first time. Apart from this, the actor has a string of films coming up next which include 5 Weddings, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Mental Hain Kya, Turram Khan and an untitled film with Hansal Mehta.



Coming back to Sui Dhaaga, the film is slated to release this Friday and is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit that the youth of India and our local artisans have. A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun Dhawan is paired opposite Anushka Sharma who plays an embroiderer in the film.

