 »   »   »  Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Shahrukh Khan Is The Winner, But There's A Hilarious Twist!

With just few days remaining for the release of Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have come up with a cool way to promote the film. The duo have started a 'Sui Dhaaga Challenge' where one has to put a thread in the needle but in just ten seconds. The first celebrities to be nominated for the challenge by Varun and Anushka were Akshay Kumar and Shahrukh Khan.

While Akshay failed to do it, the Baadshah of Bollywood completed the challenge in the minimum time possible. But, there's a funny twist to it! The superstar used a needle and a thread whose size was bigger than usual.



On Wednesday night, King Khan shared his video as he completed the challenge in just '0.000001 mili seconds" with a caption that read, "@AnushkaSharma challenge done my way. Love u and all the best for Sui Dhaaga. May everyone's hard work & belief be appreciated and rewarded."



Check out the video here-



@AnushkaSharma challenge done my way. Love u and all the best for Sui Dhaaga. May everyone’s hard work & belief be appreciated and rewarded. pic.twitter.com/Nc1xb3Jlx6

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2018

Declaring her Zero co-actor as the winner of the challenge, Anushka tweeted, "0.000000001 SECONDSSSS! #SuiDhaagaChallenge world record ! Ultimate !! Give him the award already now !! 😂😂😂👏👏👏." Varun too wrote back, "This is so sweet and absolutely badhiyaa what a cool way to complete the #suidhaagachallenge love mauji."



A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga is a heart-warming story that celebrates the spirit of self-reliance. The film's plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and takes a leaf out of the hugely acclaimed Make In India campaign. While Varun plays the role of a tailor, Anushka plays an embroiderer in the film.



Varun and Anushka have been paired for the first time and are definitely the most-awaited on-screen jodis of 2018. The National Award-winning, dream-team of director Sharat Kataria and producer Maneesh Sharma team up again for Yash Raj Films' entertainer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India that is set to release on September 28.

