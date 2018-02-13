 »   »   » Sui Dhaaga First Look! Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma Look PERFECT As A Small Town Couple

Meet Mauji And Mamta

Yes, that's Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's character names in the film. We must say Varun looks cute with that moustache. On the other hand, Anushka's desi, coy avatar too receives a thumbs up.



They Are The New 'Small-Town' Couple

n the poster, Anushka is seen wearing a sari and perfects her look with a small bindi and sindoor. Varun sports a mustachioed look and is donning a cream-coloured shirt along with brown trousers.



We Know What's Anushka Playing

Anushka who is known for taking up challenging roles, is game for it once again. We hear that she plays a self-reliant embroiderer in the film. Speaking about her, director Sharat Katariya had earlier revealed, " We wanted someone who could effortlessly transform herself into a character who is intelligent, strong and expressive even in her silence. Anushka brings in the authenticity and resilient spirit as a performer and a star. Today, movie-goers want to discover and love characters that they connect with. They want to identify themselves with the story and see how convincingly and truthfully actors translate it."



When She Totally Surprised The Director

"I was surprised how quickly Anushka picked up the craft of embroidery. When I saw stuff she has embroided, I thought someone has helped her. Later I found out that her preparation is not just limited to the workshop space, she is taking material home to get better at the craft. The finishing touches is the thing that gives away that you are not trained at the craft but she realised that much before I could bring it up. It feels great to see actors taking interest in things beyond what the film requires", says director Sharat Katariya.



Well, that's Anushka Sharma for you.







We Are Super-Excited To Watch Varun In A New Avatar Too

Reportedly, the 'Judwaa 2' actor will be essaying the role of a tailor. Varun was quoted as saying, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant."

