 »   »   »  Sui Dhaaga Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma Starrer

Harshit Gupta @SaddaHash

"@AnushkaSharma @Varun_dvn #SuiDhaaga seriously a complete entertainment and made In India product..."



Ekta varma @crazyvaruniac

"More There's a hidden message in #SuiDhaaga that a lot of people have missed out. Of women empowerment. How mauji grows and becomes what he becomes because of Mamta's support and encouragement! @Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma watching the film in 10 mins! can't wait."



Go & Watch Sui Dhaaga @mariadvn

"More I'm Feeling So Proud When I Saw So Many Praises For #SuiDhaaga Varun & Anushka They Both Worked Very Hard For This Movie & Finally Everyone Is Appreciating Them This Is The Best Feeling Ever @Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma."



Anwesh Panda @anwesh_panda

"#SuiDhaagaReview: Half way through & I can say it's a decent effort to build the startup mentality. @AnushkaSharma's transformation is quite impressive & @Varun_dvn plays the small town guy, but we've seen him in such roles previously."



Sanaya @varuns_girll

"#SuiDhaaga is such a wonderful movie.! @Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma and all the cast were outstanding! A must to watch flim."



Farrukh Kazmi @kazmi50

"Anushka Sharma looks perfect middle class housewife great work team!"



Tugce RSAK @TugiJaan

"#SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia what a movie yaar. Effortlessly and simply brilliant. So emotional and sensible. @AnushkaSharma @Varun_dvn loved every bit. #Hamburg #Germany #suidhaaga a movie to we should take lessons from."



Saloni @TasteCharades

"Just saw @SuiDhaagaFilm such a endearing story which warms ypur heart. @AnushkaSharma is brilliant while playing a quiet yet resolute wife and @Varun_dvn is a star. The entire cast is amazing, amma stole my heart in so many scenes Aur kya kahe."



Sahilosophy @sahilbanga

"What works for @SuiDhaagaFilm is its casting by @Shanoozeing. Raghuvir Yadav is an amazing artist. Ammaji was a great find. @dasnamit gave a performance one could never expect from his mellow personality. Of course the leads were amazing @AnushkaSharma @Varun_dvn #SuiDhaaga."



Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

"#SuiDhaaga is the worst film on 2018 , I can't say more than this. But Requesting you to Avoid it & save your precious time & money."

