 »   »   »  Sui Dhaaga Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma Starrer

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga has hit the theatres today, September 28, 2018, and it looks like the first day first show is almost houseful across many cities. The trailer of the movie had won the audiences' hearts, as it showcased the struggles of a common man and his effort to be an entrepreneur and inspire others to do the same. We'll now have to see if the audiences love the movie or not. Meanwhile, here we are with the live audience update. Check out the tweets of the audiences, right here and right now.
Harshit Gupta @SaddaHash
"@AnushkaSharma @Varun_dvn #SuiDhaaga seriously a complete entertainment and made In India product..."
Ekta varma @crazyvaruniac
"More There's a hidden message in #SuiDhaaga that a lot of people have missed out. Of women empowerment. How mauji grows and becomes what he becomes because of Mamta's support and encouragement! @Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma watching the film in 10 mins! can't wait."
Go & Watch Sui Dhaaga @mariadvn
"More I'm Feeling So Proud When I Saw So Many Praises For #SuiDhaaga Varun & Anushka They Both Worked Very Hard For This Movie & Finally Everyone Is Appreciating Them This Is The Best Feeling Ever @Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma."
Anwesh Panda @anwesh_panda
"#SuiDhaagaReview: Half way through & I can say it's a decent effort to build the startup mentality. @AnushkaSharma's transformation is quite impressive & @Varun_dvn plays the small town guy, but we've seen him in such roles previously."
Sanaya @varuns_girll
"#SuiDhaaga is such a wonderful movie.! @Varun_dvn @AnushkaSharma and all the cast were outstanding! A must to watch flim."
Farrukh Kazmi @kazmi50
"Anushka Sharma looks perfect middle class housewife great work team!"
Tugce RSAK @TugiJaan
"#SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia what a movie yaar. Effortlessly and simply brilliant. So emotional and sensible. @AnushkaSharma @Varun_dvn loved every bit. #Hamburg #Germany #suidhaaga a movie to we should take lessons from."
Saloni @TasteCharades
"Just saw @SuiDhaagaFilm such a endearing story which warms ypur heart. @AnushkaSharma is brilliant while playing a quiet yet resolute wife and @Varun_dvn is a star. The entire cast is amazing, amma stole my heart in so many scenes Aur kya kahe."
Sahilosophy @sahilbanga
"What works for @SuiDhaagaFilm is its casting by @Shanoozeing. Raghuvir Yadav is an amazing artist. Ammaji was a great find. @dasnamit gave a performance one could never expect from his mellow personality. Of course the leads were amazing @AnushkaSharma @Varun_dvn #SuiDhaaga."
Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva
"#SuiDhaaga is the worst film on 2018 , I can't say more than this. But Requesting you to Avoid it & save your precious time & money."