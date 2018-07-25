English
 »   »   »  Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma Have Eyes Only For Each Other In This New Still!

Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma Have Eyes Only For Each Other In This New Still!

    Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Yash Raj Film's Sui Dhaaga. The film is directed by Sharat Kataria who had previously helmed Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha. With the release date of the film inching closer, the makers have dropped a new still from the film which gives us a sneak-peek into the lead pair's chemistry.

    Anushka is seen donning a desi avatar in a yellow sari with a pallu over her head. Her bindi and mangalsutra add to her married look. On the other hand, Varun is sporting a moustache and is wearing a rust-colored shirt. Check out the new still here-

    Some Small Town Romance

    Varun Dhawan shared a new still from Sui Dhaaga and captioned it as, "varundvnà¤®à¤®à¤¤à¤¾ à¤”à¤° à¤®à¥Œà¤œà¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¤à¤¯à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤°? 28th September #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia | @AnushkaSharma | @yrf." The actor essays the role of a tailor named Mauji. On the other hand, Anushka plays a self-reliant embroiderer named Mamta in the film.

    Varun's Mauji Is Inspired By Suppandi

    The actor said that his character in Sui Dhaaga is inspired by the comic character Suppandi. Varun was quoted as saying by IANS, "I love reading Suppandi. I used to read that a lot during my childhood. Even the characters I do, like right now I am playing this character of a tailor Mauji in Sui Dhaaga...there is more to him than just being a tailor as he is a peon in a shop as well. Mauji is very inspired by Suppandi."

    Varun And Anushka Will Be Promoting Sui Dhaaga In 10 Different Cities

    Talking about the same, producer Maneesh Sharma says, "During the nationwide city visits, Anushka and Varun will promote the local craftsmanship of that particular city/state. They will be interacting with local artisans, visiting their workshops and offices and also try and pick up a skill or two from them! It is their effort to bring focus on the local industry that needs attention and preservation in this digital era. It is their effort to ensure that our history and traditions of craftsmanship are celebrated by the youth of the country who might not be aware of all the diverse cultures of craftsmanship!"

    Made In India

    Reportedly, Sui Dhaaga has been based in part on the Prime Minister's Make in India campaign, which champions local industries. Varun had earlier said, " From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant." The film has been shot in Madhya Pradesh.


    Produced by Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 28th September.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 16:32 [IST]
