 »   »   »  Sui Dhaga Challenge: Alia Bhatt Nominates Karan Johar & Ranbir Kapoor; Akshay Kumar Fails To Do It

    As Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma gear up for their upcoming film, Sui Dhaga, the duo has found a new way to promote their movie via Bollywood celebs. The duo has started a challenge named 'Sui Dhaga', in which the celebs have to put a thread in the needle as fast as possible.

    Anushka has nominated Shahrukh Khan, while Varun Dhawan challenged Akshay Kumar. Being an enthusiastic actor, Akshay instantly accepted the challenge but failed to put the thread in the needle. Check out his video here.

    View this post on Instagram

    Watch if @akshaykumar can complete the #suidhaaga challenge 😂

    A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Sep 18, 2018 at 2:19am PDT


    Alia Bhatt, who's a very close friend of Varun Dhawan, also took part in the 'Sui Dhaga' challenge along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia put the thread in the needle faster than Aditya.

    sui-dhaga-challenge-alia-bhatt-nominates-ranbir-kapoor-akshay-kumar-fails-to-do-it

    Alia shared the video and captioned it as, "Here goes the Sui Dhaga challenge!!! Too much fun.. I shall further nominate my dear dear @karanjohar and I shall give him an additional challenge of making Ranbir do it too. @varundvn @anushkasharma All the best for the film guys can't wait to see it ❤❤🌞" [sic]

    View this post on Instagram

    Here goes the Sui Dhaga challenge!!! Too much fun.. I shall further nominate my dear dear @karanjohar and I shall give him an additional challenge of making Ranbir do it too 😬😬😬🙌@varundvn @anushkasharma All the best for the film guys can’t wait to see it ❤️❤️🌞

    A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 19, 2018 at 2:37am PDT


    For the uninitiated, currently, Karan is in Bulgaria, where Ranbir is shooting for Brahmastra and we're quite excited to see Ranbir & Karan doing the 'Sui Dhaga' challenge. What about you?

    Sui Dhaga salutes India's entrepreneurs and skilled workforce, including home-grown artisans, craftspeople and weavers. Varun plays a tailor named Mauji and Anushka essays the role of his wife and embroiderer Mamta.

