 »   »   » New Years Blessing! Singer Sunidhi Chauhan Blessed With A Baby Boy

Sunidhi Chauhan blessed with a Baby Boy; Find out details | FilmiBeat

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan welcomed 2018 with a bundle of joy as she delivered a baby baby on January 1, 2018 and Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi's obstetrician-gynaecologist, said in a statement, "The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 p.m. on January 1, 2018."

Also Read: Disha Patani Dons A Bikini & Welcomes 2018 In Style! View Pictures

The Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals, Bhupendra Avasthi opened up by saying, "The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well."

So, the New Year of 2018 is a blessing to Sunidhi Chauhan and her husband Hitesh Sonik and this is indeed a good news as we start the year. Sunidhi Chauhan has delivered superhit songs like Ruki Ruki, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Darkhaast, Main Baani Teri Radha and among many others.

Apart from Sunidhi Chauhan, Diana Hayden, Shweta Tiwari and Jhonty Rhodes wife Melanie Wolf have delivered their babies at Surya Hospitals, Mumbai.