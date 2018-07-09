 »   »   »  Sunil Dutt's Last Letter Before He Passed Away Was For Paresh Rawal Who Played Him In Sanju!

That Sounds Eerie!

One of the last things Sunil Dutt did before his death, was writing a letter to Paresh Rawal wishing him a happy birthday in advance. 12 years later, Paresh went on to play Dutt Saab's role in Sanju.



Sunil Dutt's Last Letter

In the letter on his letterhead as Member of Parliament, Dutt writes, "Dear Pareshji, as your birthday falls on 30th May, let me wish you all happiness, prosperity and good luck in life. May God shower his choicest blessings on you and your family. With regards."



Paresh Rawal Was Shooting For A Film When He Learnt About Sunil Dutt's Death

While speaking to Indian Express, Paresh Rawal had revealed, "On May 25, 2005, I was shooting for a movie and I called up home to say that I will be late today. And during the shooting, we got to know that Dutt Sahab (Sunil Dutt) has passed away, so I called up my wife and said I will come a bit late because Dutt Sahab has passed away and I am going to his house. She then told me that there is a letter for you from him (Sunil Dutt). I asked her what the letter was and she said it is for wishing you a happy birthday."



Here's What Took Paresh By Surprise!

"I told her that my birthday is on May 30, which is five days away but she said the letter is for you and she even read it to me. I was so surprised. Why would Dutt Sahab send me a birthday letter five days before my birthday? And we have never exchanged any holiday greetings in the past - be it Diwali or Christmas - so why would he write to me?"



He Was Destined To Play Sunil Dutt In Sanju

He also revealed, "On January 3, 2017, I asked my wife to take out a couple of my documents as I was going to meet Rajkumar Hirani. I told her I will pick up those documents when I come back. When I was sitting with Rajkumar Hirani, my wife called me and said that along with the documents, that letter from Sunil Dutt Sahab was also there. She asked me what I wanted to do about it? And I was stunned as I was narrated the part of Sunil Dutt for the movie."



It's Like A Divine Intervention

"See, usually you don't keep birthday cards for 12 years, you discard them. You forget about them, but that letter was there with all my important documents and it was again found on the same day Rajkumar Hirani narrated the Sanju role to me. It is like a divine intervention. I showed that letter to Rajkumar Hirani later," he further added.









