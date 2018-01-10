 »   »   » Karisma Kapoor's Ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor & His Wife Priya Sachdev Share New Pictures! View Here

Karisma Kapoor's Ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor & His Wife Priya Sachdev Share New Pictures! View Here

Posted By:
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor and his wife Priya Sachdev are enjoying their newly married life and Priya shared a few pictures with him on her Instagram handle. Priya Sachdev, who was previously married to hotelier Vikram Charwal, gave love another chance and is now happy married to her present husband, Sunjay.

Sunjay Kapoor and Priya Sachdev tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2017 and they're living happily ever after since then. She even captioned one of her Instagram picture as, "King & Queen." Check out the pictures below...

Sunjay Kapoor and Priya Sachdev pose for a picture and the caption read "King & Queen."

Priya Sachdev & Sunjay Kapoor tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2017. The wedding ceremony was attended only by near and dear ones.

Priya Sachdev takes a selfie by the mirror along with her husband Sunjay Kapoor.

Priya Sachdev was previously married to hotelier Vikram Chatwal and the duo are now divorced.

Priya Sachdev also gave out 8 New Year resolutions for 2018 and we're sure she'll follow them all.

The resolutions also include, "Respect and love yourself even more this year and live a healthier life," & "Be more appreciative and thankful to the universe and always be Humble and Compassionate."

Priya Sachdev is now leading a happy life along with her husband Sunjay Kapoor.

We wish Priya Sachdev and Sunjay Kapoor lead a happy life always and forever.

We also hope to see many more pictures of Priya Sachdev in the coming days as well.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 18:22 [IST]
