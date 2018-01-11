 »   »   » Sunny Deol's Upcoming Film Mohalla Assi Gets 'A' Certificate!

After almost two years of battle, Sunny Deol's controversial film "Mohalla Assi" has got clearance from the Censor Board with an 'A' certificate and just one cut after a Delhi High Court order.

The film, embroiled in a legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its content, submitted an application for certification in March 2016, a statement issued here said.



The Revising Committee of the board then had refused to issue a certificate for exhibition of the movie, stating the form and content of the film were "highly derogatory of humans, cult, culture, religion including but not limited to mythology", it said.



The producers then filed an appeal before the FCAT (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal), which through its order dated October 24, 2016, directed the producers to carry out ten cuts/modifications and resubmit the film for its consideration.



"The order of the FCAT had damaging effect on the entire theme of the movie and therefore, it was not possible for the producers to carry out those modifications.



"Hence, the same was challenged in the Delhi High Court through a writ petition " the statement added.



"After a prolonged legal battle, we have received a judgement favouring our argument and the CBFC has now issued an 'A' certification for the movie.



Justice has been served.



"The movie, with just one small cut, is all set to be released in theatres shortly," said producer Vinay Tiwari of Crossword Entertainment.



The movie is based on the book 'Kashi Ka Assi' by Kashi Nath Singh, an award winning author. It is a story that goes through the events in 1990s and 1998, including the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the Mandal Commission implementation.



The film, also starring Ravi Kishan and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles, is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.



(PTI News)