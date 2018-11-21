 »   »   »  After Giving Hits Like Ghayal & Ghatak, Sunny Deol To Reunite With Rajkumar Santoshi For His Next!

They have blockbusters like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak to their credit and Sunny Deol is once again set to reunite with director Rajkumar Santoshi. The yet untitled project will go on floors next year. Deol said he can't talk much about the project at this stage but revealed it will be a powerful character driven film, like the duo's previous collaborations.

"We start the film around February-March next year and then finish it off. I can't give the space the film is set in but it's a complete story and is a character driven film, like we have done before. My character goes through a journey, and it's about that. I begin the film after wrapping up my son's debut," Sunny told PTI.

The actor is currently tied up directing his son's debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and awaiting the release of his next, Bhaiaji Superhit, scheduled to release on November 23.

Sunny said directing his son is often a very emotional process but he can't let feelings overwhelm him. "It is an emotional process because he is my son. But if I start evaluating like this then I wouldn't be able to work. One can't say the emotions won't come in the way but you can't let that happen. Otherwise you shouldn't be doing it," he added.

Sunny said juggling between acting in films and also directing the forthcoming project is 'tough' but he is enjoying it. "For my son's film, we had to go to certain locations which people said was tough but I had to do it. The kind of person I am I want to reach as early as possible and set things up.

"Me being the director, I have to do the moving around because if I do it, others will be inspired too. We had lots of people, some even youngsters who perhaps cannot take that toughness. But if it's a requirement, I'll do it," he added.