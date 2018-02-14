 »   »   » GOSH! Sunny Deol Shares A Photo Where He Is KISSING His Valentine; Fans Think She Is Dimple Kapadia

Check It Out

Sunny Deol tweeted the photos stating, "Happy Valentines Day!" Do you also think that the lady in the picture is Dimple Kapadia?

More About Their Relationship

Their affair came to limelight in the Nineties, when they co-starred in films such as Manzil Manzil, Arjun and Narasimha. At that time, Dimple Kapadia was married to Rajesh Khanna and Sunny Deol was married to Pooja.

The Picture That Made Headlines

In September 2017, pictures of Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol holding hands became fodder for gossip on social media. The duo was spotted at a bus stop by a fan, Nisha Pal.''

Sunny Deol Was Cheating On Amrita

According to a report in TOI, ''Despite married to Pooja Deol, Sunny allowed his reel affairs to spill out to real life. 'Even Amrita Singh was often heard saying that the only 'real man' in her life was Sunny Deol. Unfortunately, she had no idea then about Sunny's hidden relationship.''

Amrita's Mother Was Totally Against This Relationship

According to Pinkvilla, Amrita's mother, Rukhsana Sultana, who was a Delhi-based political figure, was totally against it.It was said that Rukhsana had set out to investigate Sunny's background further. It was Rukhsana who first discovered Sunny's hidden relationship with a girl called Pooja in London.''

Amrita Moved On

''After the revelation of Sunny's married life, Amrita moved on and soon Sunny's relationship with Dimple Kapadia started making the rounds. Reports were rife that Sunny Deol had even given Dimple Kapadia the status of a wife, while still having a wife at home!''

Her Shocking Comment On Dimple

When Amrita was once asked about Dimple's relationship with Sunny, she had quoted, "I think she's having her cake and eating it too.''

She's Has Got Her Guy Where She Wants Him

''She's got nothing to lose And most importantly, she's got her guy where she wants him.''So what if it's not heading anywhere? When you've already lived a life, you are happy with a relationship that's at status quo."